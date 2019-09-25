WHAT WE KNOW: The first standardized tests of the year have been scored.
WHAT'S NEW: Middle school principal Laura Nelson reported there was "pretty much growth all the way through" when comparing this year's results to last year. She said students are on track for college and career if their scores are between the 60th and 70th percentiles in math and between the 40th and 50th percentiles in reading. "For the most part they're at that 60th percentile which is college and career-ready," she said.
As an example, last year's seventh graders scored in the 60 percentile on the math portion of the test last spring whereas this year's eighth graders scored in the 73 percentile.
WHAT'S NEXT: The district has set a town hall meeting for 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the middle school. The content will touch on the district's security but focus on curriculum and facilities. Under facilities, a potential building project of a fine arts auditorium will be explained. Part of the funding for the estimated $8 million structure would come from bonds as the district's 2009 bonds would be paid off in the next couple of years. Superintendent Joe Blessman said the district's architect has indicated he could offer a drawing for $10,000 to $15,000. "We could have this thing that could be great for the kids in our district and at the same time taxes wouldn't be higher," he said.