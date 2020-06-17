Orion school board puts kibosh on July 4 fireworks

WHAT WE KNOW: Every year the Orion fireworks Committee stages its annual fireworks show from the high school grounds, simply filling out a facility usage form from the school district.
WHAT'S NEW: This year, permission to COVID-19 pandemic, and the board opted to refuse to allow the fireworks. Board member Kim Nightingale said the show might attract a "tremendous amount of people," including demonstrators and protesters. Board member Karl Kane said no one would be restricting people from congregating at the grade school and middle school parking lots, terming it "a recipe for disaster." High school principal Nathan DeBaillie, who is also on the fireworks organization, said the group would come back with a later date after restrictions have been lifted, if prevented from holding the show on July 3. Five people voted against having the fireworks; only Aaron Kayser and Christi Monson voted in favor.
WHAT'S NEXT: The high school will have to find a new wrestling coach after the board failed to rehire Dan Diamond in that capacity for the 2020-21 school year. Board member Julie Abbott said she believed Diamond had earned "some type of consequence for what happened," but she felt it would be "a mistake to let him go" and she noted he had "a lot of support from the kids." DeBaillie declined to comment on the matter. The board also failed to hire Brian Fair as assistant wrestling coach for the 2020-21 year.
The board also approved the purchase of the first new middle school science curriculum in 20 years for $36,435 from Amplify. Middle school principal Laura Nelson said the science teachers had researched the purchase for several years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!