Orion school board puts kibosh on July 4 fireworks

WHAT WE KNOW: Every year the Orion fireworks Committee stages its annual fireworks show from the high school grounds, simply filling out a facility usage form from the school district.

WHAT'S NEW: This year, permission to COVID-19 pandemic, and the board opted to refuse to allow the fireworks. Board member Kim Nightingale said the show might attract a "tremendous amount of people," including demonstrators and protesters. Board member Karl Kane said no one would be restricting people from congregating at the grade school and middle school parking lots, terming it "a recipe for disaster." High school principal Nathan DeBaillie, who is also on the fireworks organization, said the group would come back with a later date after restrictions have been lifted, if prevented from holding the show on July 3. Five people voted against having the fireworks; only Aaron Kayser and Christi Monson voted in favor.