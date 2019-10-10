{{featured_button_text}}

Northeast Jr. High School (Silvis School District) announces the following honor rolls for first-quarter. 

*Denotes 4.0 GPA

6th Grade

Habir Abdould Kadri

Emile Adedze

Jamal Brahimi

Molly Brandmeyer

Savannah Bruno

Zahira Chavez

Allisyn Fisher

Halli Fitzpatrick-Taets

Aliyah Fowler

Joshua Garcia

Mario Garcia

McKinzie Gillespie

Abigayle Hicks

Halie Hicks

Russell Johnson

Alyssa Juarez

Jaxon Lear

Sawyer Lillius

Payton Moreno

*Eli Oppenheimer

Hena Patel

Kaylee Paxton

Matthew Paxton

Jordan Pirmann

Olivia Pizano

Barrett Quin

Ruel Rivera

Miley Rockwell

Joel Rosas-Melendez

Camila Salinas-Adame

Addison Shatteman

Vivian Smith

Jace Thurman

Tristan Wallarab

Arrianna Warren-Mendoza

Jazlene Weathers

Violet Werner

Malak Yousif

7th Grade

Steffen Adams

Dennys Amador Garcia

Jaileen Barajas

Pamela Belock

Adriana Carlos

Eduardo Carlos

Neri Chavez

Cadence Eggert

Edward Fisher

Isaiah Gibson

Jannen Harper

Austin Johnson

Anahi Juarez

Kerstin Leach

Hannah Leibovitz

Mya Leno

Christopher Long

*Celeste Lule

Jacqueline Marquez-Carlos

Landon Miller

Maryamo Mwechiwa

Layla Newton

*Mateo Oliva-VanDeWalle

Paige Pauwels

Silas Peschang

Cooper Quillin

Ellie Rannow

Kiley Redman

Isaac Rivera

Sydney Scott

Maite Sierra

Gillian Sinclair

Lily Stuck

Bernardo Suarez-Rodriguez

Elliott Turner

*Agnes Tuyisenge

Yamile Vargas

Samantha Verstraete

Rose White

Davion Williams

8th Grade

Zeid Abdould Kadri

Olivia Belock

Cassandra Bohnert

Brighton Brown

*Eric Caudillo

Liliana Cervantes

Sydney Dobbels

Brooke Durbin

Kailey Fisher

Ethan Franks

Patrick Hall

Chaz Herbert

Davarius Hook

Lola Juarez

Darius (Joey) Knaack

Aiyanna Lee

Zachariah Leibovitz

*Alicia Limon

Nolan Malmstrom

Myka McMillen

Kloey Miner

Derryl Overton

*Sarah Phillips

Teegan Rice

*Michell Rodriguez

Delayne Sanderson

William Smith

Ava Spicer

*Cheyenne Stewart

Alexa Suarez-Rodriguez

Isabel Swanson

*Attingly Taylor

*Caeden Terrell

Arianna Torres

Sebastian Velez

Tyagia Wiggins

Kaitlin Wright

Keagen Ziegler

 

