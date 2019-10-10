Northeast Jr. High School (Silvis School District) announces the following honor rolls for first-quarter.
*Denotes 4.0 GPA
6th Grade
Habir Abdould Kadri
Emile Adedze
Jamal Brahimi
Molly Brandmeyer
Savannah Bruno
Zahira Chavez
Allisyn Fisher
Halli Fitzpatrick-Taets
Aliyah Fowler
Joshua Garcia
Mario Garcia
McKinzie Gillespie
Abigayle Hicks
Halie Hicks
Russell Johnson
Alyssa Juarez
Jaxon Lear
Sawyer Lillius
Payton Moreno
*Eli Oppenheimer
Hena Patel
Kaylee Paxton
Matthew Paxton
Jordan Pirmann
Olivia Pizano
Barrett Quin
Ruel Rivera
Miley Rockwell
Joel Rosas-Melendez
Camila Salinas-Adame
Addison Shatteman
Vivian Smith
Jace Thurman
Tristan Wallarab
Arrianna Warren-Mendoza
Jazlene Weathers
Violet Werner
Malak Yousif
7th Grade
Steffen Adams
Dennys Amador Garcia
Jaileen Barajas
Pamela Belock
Adriana Carlos
Eduardo Carlos
Neri Chavez
Cadence Eggert
Edward Fisher
Isaiah Gibson
Jannen Harper
Austin Johnson
Anahi Juarez
Kerstin Leach
Hannah Leibovitz
Mya Leno
Christopher Long
*Celeste Lule
Jacqueline Marquez-Carlos
Landon Miller
Maryamo Mwechiwa
Layla Newton
*Mateo Oliva-VanDeWalle
Paige Pauwels
Silas Peschang
Cooper Quillin
Ellie Rannow
Kiley Redman
Isaac Rivera
Sydney Scott
Maite Sierra
Gillian Sinclair
Lily Stuck
Bernardo Suarez-Rodriguez
Elliott Turner
*Agnes Tuyisenge
Yamile Vargas
Samantha Verstraete
Rose White
Davion Williams
8th Grade
Zeid Abdould Kadri
Olivia Belock
Cassandra Bohnert
Brighton Brown
*Eric Caudillo
Liliana Cervantes
Sydney Dobbels
Brooke Durbin
Kailey Fisher
Ethan Franks
Patrick Hall
Chaz Herbert
Davarius Hook
Lola Juarez
Darius (Joey) Knaack
Aiyanna Lee
Zachariah Leibovitz
*Alicia Limon
Nolan Malmstrom
Myka McMillen
Kloey Miner
Derryl Overton
*Sarah Phillips
Teegan Rice
*Michell Rodriguez
Delayne Sanderson
William Smith
Ava Spicer
*Cheyenne Stewart
Alexa Suarez-Rodriguez
Isabel Swanson
*Attingly Taylor
*Caeden Terrell
Arianna Torres
Sebastian Velez
Tyagia Wiggins
Kaitlin Wright
Keagen Ziegler