Northeast Junior High School first-quarter honor roll

Northeast Jr. High School (Silvis School District) announces the following honor rolls for third-quarter.
*Denotes 4.0 GPA
6th Grade
Habir Kadri Abdould *
Emile Adedze *
Amadou, Kadidja
Molly Brandmeyer
Savannah Bruno
Autumn Conger
Allisyn Fisher
Halli Fitzpatrick-Taets
Aliyah Fowler
Joshua Garcia
Mario Garcia
McKinzie Gillespie
Aubrey Hasson
Abigayle Hicks *
Halie Hicks
Russell Johnson
Alyssa Juarez
Rebecca Komassi
Addisen Long
Payton Moreno *
Riad Mouhamadou
Eli Oppenheimer *
Hena Patel *
Kaylee Paxton
Matthew Paxton
Taylor Phillips
Jordan Pirmann
Olivia Pizano
Barrett Quin
Jacilyn Rangel
Miley Rockwell
Joel Rosas-Melendez
Camila Salinas-Adame
Addison Shatteman
Vivian Smith *
Ava Sowell
Jace Thurman
Tristan Wallarab *
Arrianna Warren-Mendoza
Jazlene Weathers
Violet Werner
Malak Yousif *
7th Grade
Dennys Amador Garcia
Jaileen Barajas
Pamela Belock
Adriana Carlos *
Eduardo Carlos
Neri Chavez
Cadence Eggert
Jannen Harper *
Halie Hoteling
Austin Johnson
Kerstin Leach
Hannah Leibovitz
Mya Leno
Christopher Long
Celeste Lule *
Landon Miller
Maryamo Mwechiwa
Layla Newton
Mateo Oliva-VanDeWalle
Paige Pauwels
Cooper Quillin
Nadesha Quinones Martinez
Ellie Rannow
Isaac Rivera
Landon Rutledge
Sydney Scott
Maite Sierra
Gillian Sinclair
Lily Struck
Elliott Turner
Agnes Tuyisenge
Samantha Verstraete
Rose White
8th Grade
Olivia Belock
Cassandra Bohnert
Brighton Brown
Eric Caudillo
Liliana Cervantes
Sydney Dobbels
Miguel Figueroa Martinez
Kailey Fisher
Ethan Franks
Patrick Hall
Chaz Herbert
Davarius Hook
Alicia Limon *
Nolan Malmstrom *
Kloey Miner
Jeremy Moore
Derryl Overton
Sarah Phillips
Teegan Rice
Michell Rodriguez
Delayne Sanderson
Ava Spicer
Cheyenne Stewart
Isabel Swanson
Attingly Taylor
Caeden Terrell *
Arianna Torres
Kaitlin Wright
Keagen Ziegler *
