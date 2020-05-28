Northeast Junior High School first-quarter honor roll
Northeast Jr. High School (Silvis School District) announces the following honor rolls for third-quarter.

*Denotes 4.0 GPA

6th Grade

Habir Kadri Abdould *

Emile Adedze *

Amadou, Kadidja

Molly Brandmeyer

Savannah Bruno

Autumn Conger

Allisyn Fisher

Halli Fitzpatrick-Taets

Aliyah Fowler

Joshua Garcia

Mario Garcia

McKinzie Gillespie

Aubrey Hasson

Abigayle Hicks *

Halie Hicks

Russell Johnson

Alyssa Juarez

Rebecca Komassi

Addisen Long

Payton Moreno *

Riad Mouhamadou

Eli Oppenheimer *

Hena Patel *

Kaylee Paxton

Matthew Paxton

Taylor Phillips

Jordan Pirmann

Olivia Pizano

Barrett Quin

Jacilyn Rangel

Miley Rockwell

Joel Rosas-Melendez

Camila Salinas-Adame

Addison Shatteman

Vivian Smith *

Ava Sowell

Jace Thurman

Tristan Wallarab *

Arrianna Warren-Mendoza

Jazlene Weathers

Violet Werner

Malak Yousif *

7th Grade

Dennys Amador Garcia

Jaileen Barajas

Pamela Belock

Adriana Carlos *

Eduardo Carlos

Neri Chavez

Cadence Eggert

Jannen Harper *

Halie Hoteling

Austin Johnson

Kerstin Leach

Hannah Leibovitz

Mya Leno

Christopher Long

Celeste Lule *

Landon Miller

Maryamo Mwechiwa

Layla Newton

Mateo Oliva-VanDeWalle

Paige Pauwels

Cooper Quillin

Nadesha Quinones Martinez

Ellie Rannow

Isaac Rivera

Landon Rutledge

Sydney Scott

Maite Sierra

Gillian Sinclair

Lily Struck

Elliott Turner

Agnes Tuyisenge

Samantha Verstraete

Rose White

8th Grade

Olivia Belock

Cassandra Bohnert

Brighton Brown

Eric Caudillo

Liliana Cervantes

Sydney Dobbels

Miguel Figueroa Martinez

Kailey Fisher

Ethan Franks

Patrick Hall

Chaz Herbert

Davarius Hook

Alicia Limon *

Nolan Malmstrom *

Kloey Miner

Jeremy Moore

Derryl Overton

Sarah Phillips

Teegan Rice

Michell Rodriguez

Delayne Sanderson

Ava Spicer

Cheyenne Stewart

Isabel Swanson

Attingly Taylor

Caeden Terrell *

Arianna Torres

Kaitlin Wright

Keagen Ziegler *

