Older Americans might remember the slogan: “The Toughest Job You'll Ever Love.” That was said about the Peace Corps.
But the same could be said of the Great River Teaching Corps, a new program at Western Illinois University that fights the teacher shortage in west-central Illinois.
The corps rears WIU students who want to become teachers. In exchange for training and scholarships of up to $14,000 in addition to $1,000 for a senior project, corp members agree to teach in a district in west-central Illinois, where the teacher shortage is acute.
“We want the best and brightest in our rural schools, and we want them to have the training they need to succeed in those schools,” said Suzanne Woodward, director of development in the College of Education and Human Services at WIU.
The corps is able to localize further. A recent grant from the Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation, a private fund administered through the Quad Cities Community Foundation, will soon support the full scholarship of a student from Mercer County.
“It’s not only helping individuals from Mercer County get an education, but creating that next generation of educators,” said Kelly Thompson, Looser-Flake administrator.
The Great River Teaching Corps has grown in size and impact since its founding in 2018. Its first cohort had three students. This year, the program has almost a dozen. Program leaders hope it has at least 10 each year.
Admission is competitive, including an essay and a letter of endorsement from a rural or small town superintendent.
Once accepted, corps members commit to teach in a school in one of 22 Illinois counties — from Rock Island County down to Calhoun County — for at least three years after receiving licensure or teaching certification.
Curriculum is tailored to the kinds of communities students will soon be entering.
“WIU has to prepare a teacher to be able to work anywhere,” said Greg Montalvo, an assistant dean at WIU’s College of Education and Human Services. “What we do different with the Great River Teaching Corps kids is we introduce them to rural schools and rural school administrators, and we have activities geared toward the issues of rural communities.”
He added that the corps is “completely donor-funded,” through initiatives like Looser-Flake.
“That makes us excited,” Montalvo said. “It gives donors something to feel good about, helping the teacher shortage and filling teacher positions in the 22 counties.”
The teacher shortage is a national crisis with local consequences.
A study from this year found that the teacher shortage is getting worse in Illinois, particularly in the central and southern parts of the state. The study surveyed 527 school districts statewide and found that about 85% of all districts had experienced some level of teacher shortage.
The shortage has already hampered educational opportunities, with almost one in five districts canceling classes or programs as a result of the shortage, according to the study. More than 1,000 teaching positions, or 20% of all open positions, were either vacant or filled by unqualified personnel.
Illinois will need between 20,000 and 24,000 new educators in the next decade, according to figures from Western Illinois University.
The GRTC will not solve the problem alone. “The teacher shortage is being battled on multiple fronts,” said Woodwad. The WIU corps is “one spoke on the wheel to solving the problem.”
The program also reduces debt-load, a boon for students at a time when student loans tower at more than $1.5 trillion.
“It’s not the highest paid profession,” Woodward added. “So someone has to really want to go in and change kids’ lives.”
Corps members receive $2,000 per year in the Pre-Teacher Education Program and then $4,000 per year upon acceptance into the Teacher Education Program.
More than half of all school districts in Illinois are considered rural. Illinois ranks third in the U.S. by number of school districts, behind Texas and California, according to data from Governing.
The Looser-Flake Foundation was started in 2013 with a gift of $6 million from sisters Dorothy Looser-Flake and Roberta Looser. They were born and raised on a family farm near New Boston, and wanted their largess to support Mercer County after their deaths.
The sisters were also teachers. Dorothy taught fifth grade in the Rock Island-Milan School District. Roberta taught in both Mercer County and the Rock Island–Milan School District.
“They really believed in the power of education,” said Thompson. In the spirit of the sisters, the GRTC incentivizes students to pursue education to the benefit of the west-central Illinois region.
“It’s an approach that encourages people to come back to where they grew up,” Thompson added, “to bring that education back to where they grew up.”