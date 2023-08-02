Moline is in need of school crossing guards for the upcoming school year.

The Moline Police Department manages the school crossing guard program, which handles 20 crosswalks near schools. Staffing for the program has been a challenge since the pandemic in 2020 and is facing it's lowest point of staffing in the program history, according to a media release from the police department.

Nine crossing guards need to be hired before Friday, Aug. 25th to fill the vacancies.

The four high priorities intersections in need of crossing guards are:

Hamilton Elementary School, 7th Street/32nd Avenue

Logan Elementary School, 25th Street/18th Avenue

Washington Elementary School, 1550 41st St

John Deere Middle School, 12th Street/21st Avenue

A shortage in crossing guards for Moline began in March 2020 through February 2022 when they lost 48% of crossing guards through resignation. To date, staffing has not been adequately restored to ensure there are crossing guards at all 20 posts.

Moline High School's History Club gives out flags in preparation for Flag Day