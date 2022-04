Moline High School National Honor Society inductees named

In a ceremony that took place on April 21 at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School, 67 senior members were recognized individually during the Harold P. Griffith Chapter Moline High School National Honor Society Induction Ceremony. Eight of the 67 seniors were inducted as first year members of the MHS National Honor Society. Ninety-five junior MHS National Honor Society members were inducted and recognized individually.

Scholarships were awarded to all senior MHS National Honor Society members by the Harold P. Griffith Chapter Moline High School National Honor Society Foundation. This is the 33rd year that the MHS National Honor Society Foundation has awarded scholarships. All 67 senior MHS NHS members each received $175 scholarships.

Senior Aidan Hancock received the ninth annual “The Harold P. Griffith Scholar Award.” This award is for $1,000 for the first year and is renewable for a total of four years.

Students inducted were:

SENIORS

* First Year Members

Peter Adams

Victoria Adamson

Nazaria Almanza-Gustafson

Benjamin Aumuller

Cael Bocox

Ashlee Bullock *

Arianna Caro *

Lucas Clayton

Kayla Collins

Daniel Contreras *

Kiyora Daniels

Abigail DeBlieck

Macayla Dishman

Sara Francescon

Trevor Francque

Emma Fraser

Michelle Frerich

Ryan Frieden *

Kemberly Fuentes

Elizabeth Galvin

Katherine Gass

Hannah Gault

Sophia Greko

Stephanie Gutierrez-Reyes

Aidan Hancock

Zachary Hemmen

Kagan Kakavas

Camille Keys

Kacie Knary

Karsyn Kuffler

Dravin Martin

Emily Martinez

Julian Martinez

Youma Ndiaye

Briley Neff

Henry Neff

Megan Neill

Addison Phillips

Martin Poor

Quin Pruett

Ella Ramsay

Sydney Rogenski

Carly Rouse

William Royse

Logan Sebben

Vivien Sewell *

O'Naing Sha *

Karol Sheese

Lena Slininger

Isabella Smith

Ethan Sountris

Sydney Stearns

James Steele

Kadence Tatum *

Lily Towery

Parker Trapkus

Clara Van Note

Sofia Versluis

Isabel Vega *

Vivian Veto

Charis Wang

Rylee Warpehoski

Maya Wennekamp

Mackenzie Wiemers

Alexander Williams

Lakyn Wilson

Annika Zemek

JUNIORS

Nathan Acosta

Amy Anderson

Zander Anselmi

Brielle Arnold

Gabriel Ashmore

Simra Babu

Deepak Badri

Maranda Bargren

Fatoumata Bah

Carver Banker

Emma Bear

Ava Belowske

Alyson Benson

Zachary Bitner

Kyra Bohannan

Paige Bohannan

Caylee Brandes

Sophia Brockway

Jasmine Brooks

Matthew Callahan

Tanijah Callahan

Siri Chintala

Abby Comp

Graham Crippen

Jack Curnyn

Avery Daniel

Diego Davila

Megan DePoorter

Mamadou Dia

Alexander Dickey

Maddux Dieckman

Emma Dietz

Collin Ducey

Ariella Ducoing

Brock Dzekunskas

Aden Ehrmann

Zoey Edwards

Miles Ethridge

Julia Fairchild

Avianna Figueroa

Blessing Gbaraba

Bennett Glessner

Gabrielle Gragg

Olivia Gratton

Brock Harding

Olivia Haney

Nadya Herrera

Chelsey Highly

Corynn Holmes

Anandi Hoogheem

Selah Jaggers

Saiheed Jah

Arsh Kaur

Alison Locander

Alisha Loehrl

Sariah Mancilla

Luke Manecke

Evangelina Martinez

Harel Martinez

Alex McChurch

Nivena McCoy

Ethan Mesich-Fiems

Paige Melton

Camdyn Murphy

Arianna Osborne

Lily Oswald

Haley Petersen

Kyle Phillips

Ishank Pujari

Grant Raber

Jaqueline Raya

Juanita Rivera

Eryn Robertson

Ryleigh Robertson

Josephine Roland

Jorge Rosas

Nabila Saam

Darien Sanders

Conner Schimmel

Grant Sibley

Antonio Soberanis

Youhanatou Soulemane

Elle Spence

Sarah Spurgetis

Gabrielle Tertipes

Braden Thatcher

Chase Tholl

Samara Thompson

Keyana Tounou

Janice Tsogbe

Diya Vishwakarma

Aurel Viyegbe

Macyn Walston

Grant Welch

Savanna Wynn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0