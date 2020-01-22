Moline High School Hall of Honor to induct new members Friday, Jan. 24

Seven new inductees to the Moline High School Hall of Honor will be honored Friday, Jan. 24.

The 2020 inductees were selected by the Hall of Honor committee for having achieved distinction in professional, public and/or community services, and having had a positive influence on the lives of others.

This year’s honorees are:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dayton Moore, MHS Class of 1985.

Arlene Roberts, MHS Class of 1944.

Ray Hamilton, MHS Class of 1959.

Dr. Ventura Perez, MHS Class of 1984.

Bernie Mahieu, MHS Class of 1951.

Kenny Moore, MHS Class of 1950.

Roy J. Carver, MHS Class of 1927.

Honorees will be recognized with their families at a private dinner at Johnny’s Steakhouse in Moline on Friday, Jan. 24.

An event open to the public will take place that evening immediately following the Moline High School sophomore basketball game against United Township High School. The presentation is expected to start at about 7:10 p.m.

For more information about the Hall of Fame, contact chairman William J. Burrus at billburrus@sbcglobal.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0