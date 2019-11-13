DJ Parker explains the machining simulator to Charlie and Michell Farmer during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Moline High School’s new CNC lab Wednesday. Students who take courses in the lab may qualify for one of 12 apprenticeships with local businesses in the manufacturing industry. Those who successfully complete the high school coursework will earn an introductory CNC machining certificate from Black Hawk College. Those who complete all apprenticeship competencies will be Department of Labor certified as CNC Set-Up Programmer for Milling and Turning.
Justin Girgsby works the mill machine during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Moline High School’s new CNC lab Wednesday.
A machining simulator is on display during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Moline High School’s new CNC lab Wednesday.
Guests listen to Moline principal Trista Sanders speak during a ribbon-cutting for Moline High School’s new CNC lab Wednesday.
MOLINE – After years of research, planning and fundraising, the Moline-Coal Valley School District celebrated the opening of its state-of-the art Computer Numerical Control lab with the community Wednesday.
More than a few faces could be seen pressed up against the glass of the CNC mills that were whirring and whizzing to produce round aluminum “M” key chains designed by Moline High School senior Tim Wolf. Wolf is just one of the students who began taking CNC courses at the start of this school year.
Students who take courses in the lab can qualify for one of 12 apprenticeships with local businesses in the manufacturing industry.
Wolf said it took him two weeks to program the design for the key chains. Attendees of Wednesday's ribbon cutting watched the creation of key chains and then took the keepsakes home.
With proud family watching on, Wolf confidently swung open the doors of the CNC mill, removed the keychain and flipped it over for the other side to be completed. Wolf said the machine took just five minutes to complete each side of the design.
Wolf, who plans to go to college for mechanical engineering, said he appreciates the chance to have this hands-on experience.
“I think it’s pretty cool how all this could be used for a real job outside of high school and you can make a lot of money from it,” he said.
High school principal Trista Sanders said that is exactly the opportunity supporters of this project wanted to deliver.
“This is a game changer for our students,” she said Wednesday.
Sanders said the high school now has two sections of students using the lab, which includes CNC lathes and mills, and FANUC simulator stations. A CNC machining certificate from Black Hawk College will be awarded to students who complete the high school coursework. Those who complete all apprenticeship competencies will become Department of Labor certified as a CNC Set-Up Programmer for Milling and Turning.
Sanders said it was a hallmark of the community to have so many of the project’s supporters gathered to celebrate its opening. The CNC lab was supported by gifts and support from the Harris Family Charitable Giving Trust, Chris Ontiveros, John Deere Cylinder Division, The Moline Foundation, Moline Public Schools Foundation, and Title I federal grant funds.
Among the project partners in attendance Wednesday was David Ottavianelli, director of strategic projects for Deere & Co. Ottavianelli said Deere is one of the workplace learning partners of Moline’s CNC program .
“We felt this was an excellent opportunity for students and business partners to help attract talent into a field that we know we’re going to have long-time needs for,” Ottavianelli said. “The district leadership did a wonderful job to get this program going.”
Ottavianelli said students can gain credentials and experience that will allow them to work anywhere in the industry. He said this summer, about 20 juniors will start the work-based learning component of the program, with some of those students being placed at Deere.
School board president Sangeetha Rayapati said seeing everything in place Wednesday was a dream.
“It’s really amazing,” she said. “It’s everything our board over the last two years wanted to see. I think that you have to put your money where your beliefs are and it’s nice to be able to find the funds and have the administration make this happen. The administration took this and ran with it.”
Sanders said historically the high school has done a good job preparing college-bound student and now the new lab will open doors for students who are interested in a different track. She said students can gain real, “portable credentials,” though Sanders said it is hoped some students gain the training and education they need and remain in the area to fulfill local needs.
“This is priceless,” she said. “It’s the best opportunity you can provide a kid.”