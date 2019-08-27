Moline-Coal Valley School District administrators and board members have set several dates for “conversation meetings” to gain input from the public about what is working and what could be improved in the district.
The public is invited to join superintendent Rachel Savage and school board members at any of the four conversation meeting dates. According to the district release, Moline-Coal Valley hopes to gain information from parents, students, and residents. Collected information will be used in making improvements and for future planning purposes. Light refreshments will be served.
The public is invited to the following events:
— 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Sept. 5, Hy-Vee Club Room, 750 42nd Avenue Dr., Moline.
— 6 pm. to 7 p.m., Oct. 1, Boys and Girls Club, 338 6th St., Moline.
— 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., March 3, YMCA’s Spirit, Mind and Body Center, 1811 53rd St., Moline. This is the former Union Congregational Church, located across from the YMCA.
— 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., April 7, the Java Lab, Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline.