Family members of Moline-Coal Valley students are once again welcomed to learn about support and resources to help their children be successful at both school and home.
Moline-Coal Valley will host the second Parent YOUniversity Tuesday (11/5). Families are welcome from 5:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m. at Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities. The quarterly sessions are aimed at providing family members information and resources on the topics of mental health, truancy, substance abuse, social media, and other subjects.
Future sessions are planned for Jan. 28 and April 7. All Parent YOUniversity nights offer free refreshments and childcare.
Kristin Sanders, assistant superintendent for pupil/personnel services for the district, said about 15 families attended the first Parent YOUniversity on Sept. 25. Although everyone from the district is welcome at the event, Sanders said that the first event had the perfect amount of attendees.
“We don’t actually want it to be too big,” she said. “We want that small group discussion. The format is a smaller, more intimate setting that families can feel comfortable sharing and asking questions.”
Sanders said if the event outgrows itself attendees will be broken into smaller groups to ensure that same intimacy is achieved.
She said the district hopes to reach out to families who are struggling with students who have social and emotional needs. These could be families handling mental illness or at-risk families.
“That’s the group of parents we’re trying to target,” she said. “We want to be able to reach out to them, to offer some support and resources.”
Sanders said the district has generally focused on attracting families of secondary students, and the district has reached out to specific families with a student who may have had a behavior event, a multi-day suspension or chronic attendance issues. The district is also offering incentives, she said. This may mean knocking off a day of suspension if parents are willing to attend a Parent YOUniversity session or offering multi-fare bus passes for those in need. Sanders said the free babysitting and food served is also aimed at making life easier for families.
“We’ll try to remove any possible barrier,” she said.
Sanders said representatives from Family Resources and Robert Young Center are slated to address families at the November session. She said every session offers different topics and families are welcome to attend as many sessions as they would like. Part of the September session included social media awareness information from the district’s police liaison officer.
The other part of the September session was led by Scott Sensabaugh, the Rock Island County Regional Office of Education director of prevention services and truancy officer. Sensabaugh said he talked to families at that event about the state’s definition of truancy, the causes behind attendance issues, and how truancy impacts students.
Sensabaugh said he thinks it is a great idea to offer parents an event like this outside of school hours and he’s hoping to see attendance at these events grow. He said it’s a great opportunity for parents to realize they are not the only ones dealing with certain concerns.
“Parents were able to discuss things together and bounce things off of each other,” he said. “What they are going through, some parents are going through as well. I think that they don’t think there are others. They probably find out they are not the only ones – they are going through the same thing.”
Despite these commonalities, Sanders said, it can be difficult to round up families who are willing to attend such an event.
“It has been difficult,” she said. “Some parents have already had their own negative experiences in school. They are reluctant to get involved because of their own personal negative experiences or history. We’re trying to break that cycle.”
Sander said some parents believe “nothing good” can come from contact with the school. She said those at Parent YOUniveristy are there to help them see a different path.
Sanders, who has been with the district for 22 years, said this is the first time that she has known the district to offer a night specifically geared towards addressing mental health issues and specifically tied to at-risk families. She said she believes this is because there are more families and students who are considered at-risk. The district is trying to respond and meet their needs with supportive services.
Further, she said, it is a goal of the board of education to increase parent engagement, and that engagement can manifest in a variety of ways.