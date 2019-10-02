MOLINE – Parents and other Moline-Coal Valley stakeholders gathered Tuesday at the school district’s second community conversation night to talk about student behavior tracking, technology, equity and other concerns.
About 25 people gathered at Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley Teen Center with superintendent Rachel Savage, board president Sangeetha Rayapati, and board member Andrew Waeyaert.
Savage said she was pleased with Tuesday’s turnout and said it was about the same number of people who attended the first conversation night, held Sept. 5. There are two more nights scheduled for these type of events that seek to gather feedback on what the district is getting right and what needs to be improved.
Future conversation night events are slated for:
– 7 p.m., March 3, at the YMCA’S Spirit, Mind and Body Center, 1811 53rd St., Moline
– 12 p.m., April 7, at the Java Lab, Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline
Savage said the district plans to schedule even more conversation nights, including a date in Coal Valley. In addition to these events, Savage and Rayapati encouraged attendees to fill out a feedback form and invited them to include phone numbers for additional follow-up contact.
Savage told those at Tuesday’s event that she appreciated the face-to-face interaction. She said the causal event is for sharing “burning questions, affirmations of what’s working well, and new ideas to consider.”
“It’s important we have a chance to hear from you directly,” she said, “to hear questions and concerns about what we need to improve upon. It’s basically your time so we can connect directly with you.”
Parent Myriah German, of Moline, said this was the second conversation night she had attended and she appreciated the opportunity. She said she also appreciated seeing Savage at events and her being open to discussing concerns.
You have free articles remaining.
“I like this format,” she said. “It’s more comfortable than a board meeting where it’s more formal. I like to see feedback from people who attend other schools.”
German shared concerns Tuesday about what she sees as an overloaded caseload for high school counselors. Rayapati told German that members of the board of education are “on the same page” with these concerns and she said improving counseling services is part of the board’s goal setting. Savage said administration sees adding counseling staff as a high priority and she thanked German for sharing her personal experience.
Parent Iyesha Dawson shared her concerns Tuesday about the ways the district tracks behavior with students and the use of ClassDojo, a classroom communication app used by some district teachers to communicate with parents.
“It’s too extreme for an elementary child of 7 or 8 years old,” she said. “We as grown adults can’t even stay focused that much, so how do we expect an elementary child to stay focused. It’s just bad.”
Dawson said she feels these approaches are “making our students robotic and emotionless.” Instead, she said, she’s trying to teach her child that everyone makes mistakes. She said these concerns are shared by many other parents too.
Savage said the decision to use ClassDojo and other tools are made at the building level, not district-wide. However, she said, the district expects selected programs to be research-based and implemented with fidelity. She said it sounds like parents would like more information about what behaviors elevate students to the next level of concern and a question of whether expectations are age appropriate.
Other parents at Tuesday’s event also shared their thoughts on the behavior tracking, with some saying they systems in place allow for peers to know and judge another’s behavior. Another parent expressed concern that point-based systems lead to anxiety.
Parents also raised questions about the district’s use of technology with elementary students. A parent of the district, who chose not to give her name, said her son got a Chromebook in fifth grade and it is so heavily used in school that she feels his handwriting and attention span have suffered. She asked if the district has researched the use of such technology with such young ages.
Savage said she believes the district is in year three of an external audit. She said each year, results come back and the district makes adjustments accordingly. Teachers also attend professional development to hone their use of technology in the classroom, she said. Rayapati said this and other programs to which the district directs resources must be research-based and presented to the board.
Among other discussion points, parents also shared their concerns about overcrowding at some elementary buildings and inequity of class sizes between the different elementary schools. Savage said last she checked overall district enrollment is up by between 80 and 90 students compared to a year ago. She said this is a good problem to have, but it has led to intense conversations about long-range facility planning.