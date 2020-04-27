Moline Coal Valley Board hires principal, discusses graduation

Meanwhile, board members accepted a $15,000 gift from the Rapid Response Fund, The Moline Foundation, the Rock Island Community Foundation, the Doris & Victor Day Foundation and the East Moline Community Fund, in partnership with funding from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund. The money will be used for at-home learning supplies for students.

Savage said the governor extended the state’s shelter-in-place order through the month of May, and the district will continue with meal distribution and learning for students. She said the district continued to prioritize “keeping kids safe, keeping kids fed and keeping kids engaged as best we can.”

Savage said she wanted to give a shout-out to teachers, parents and students as the district continues with remote learning.

“It can be very overwhelming and everyone is just doing the best they can,” Savage said.

Looking forward, Savage said the district is working on several transition plans regarding a schedule for students to retrieve their materials, for teachers to pack up classrooms and for the distribution of yearbooks. The district is also working on an alternative graduation plan and ways to honor the Class of 2020.