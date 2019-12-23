Mercer County School Board raises taxes, OKs junior high softball

ALEDO — The Mercer County Board of Education has approved a 2019-2020 tax levy that will increase the property tax rate by 4.9%.

In a meeting Dec. 18, the board agreed to include bond repayment in the tax rate for the upcoming year, which would increase a property taxpayer’s bill by $38 for a $100,000 home, according to Superintendent Scott Petrie.

The proposed levy should bring in nearly $7,775,000 for the district.

The board also approved adding girls’ softball as a junior high activity for next year. The vote was 5-1 in favor of adding the sport after some talk about students possibly having a conflict because they are participating in another sport.

Voting “no” to the addition was Julie Wagner. Voting to approve the added sport were Don Yates, Tab Balmer Jr., Bill Smock, Jake Frieden and Tyson Dillavou. Mike Bowns was absent from the meeting. The softball season will start the first week in August.

In other business, the board:

Discussed a Community Forum to be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 1. Participants will be divided into small groups to discuss ideas the school district could focus on in the upcoming school year.

Approved an agreement between the city of Aledo and the school district to provide for a school resource officer.

