ALEDO — During a lengthy discussion during their meeting Wednesday night, the Mercer County CUSD 404 school board explored adding junior high softball.
There are no Prairieland Conference schools currently hosting junior high softball or baseball. Chad Cook, one of three area coaches who works with Blue Crew traveling teams, approached the board about his informal survey of Mercer County Family YMCA and district schools. He said 104 fifth-to-eighth grade girls said they were interested in the opportunity to play softball.
He proposed holding 14-15 games. “In a school survey 49 girls were interested from 7th-8th grade (softball) and for 5th and 6th grades there were 55 interested in softball,” said Cook.
School board president Julie Wagner said, “There were a number of students that would quit one sport to play softball.”
The board took no action on the request.
Mercer County CUSD 404’s annual audit ending June 30, 2019, was approved by the board of education on Wednesday. Superintendent Scott Petrie told the board the year-end balance was down $270,095 from last year at $10,092,681. All fund balances (except the Health Life Safety fund) ended higher than a year ago.
He attributed the HLS fund shortfall to how accounting principles need to demonstrate when funds are received and used. Nearly three years ago $3.75 million in bonds were approved for future HLS projects, which are being spent as needed.
How a district controls and handles money was also critiqued in the audit. “One issue we continue to have is how internal controls for handling cash and other fund transfers are managed,” said Petrie. He said the district could not afford to hire more staff to avoid being critiqued on internal controls.
The district received recognition for a financial profile of 4.0, up from last year’s 3.55. A 4.0 is the highest score a district can receive and measures fund balance ratios for revenue and expenditures, and also looks at short- and long-term debt and borrowing data.
Petrie said the auditors did have a new area of concern regarding how employees who are paid with federal money (Special Education and Title I teachers) are being monitored.
You have free articles remaining.
During a property tax levy discussion, Petrie proposed a 4.9% increase in the tax levy rate, up to $4.85 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation. Last year’s levy brought in $7.5 million for the district with a proposed $7.8 million for the 2020-2021 school year. Information on the proposed tax levy is available at the superintendent’s office at the Intermediate school for the next 30 days. The board will vote at its Dec. 18 meeting on the levy. There will be a truth in taxation hearing prior to the regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Petrie introduced Intermediate school principal Ryan Koresko to speak about that building’s school improvement plan. Koresko said he and teachers at the intermediate school have been working with ROE 33 staff on ways to improve MAP scores, collect data and implement programs focusing on social and emotional student needs. “We will be setting new goals for the 20-21 school year,” he said. The board approved the action plan for the intermediate school.
In other business, the board:
• Invited the public to a free parent seminar featuring Brooks Gibb at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5 in the Mercer County High School auditorium. Gibbs requests that no students attend the parent session, although childcare will be provided for pre-kindergarten and older students. Gibbs, a 39-year-old public speaker, will focus on teaching parents how to raise socially savvy, emotionally resilient, happy and friendly kids. Gibbs will give an assembly for 5th-12th-grade students the following day, as well as working with teachers.
• Learned the Mercer County Jazz Band is looking to take a trip to Nashville, Tenn., during the summer of 2021. Band director Rusty Ruggles told the board the people going on the trip will need to raise $900 apiece. He expects half of that to be earned through band fundraisers. The group will perform outside the Grand Ole Opry. No action was taken to approve the trip by the board.
• Learned that 13 teachers in the district are seeking to become Illinois State Board Certified teachers including Apollo teachers -- Julia Brodrick, Kathleen Dengler, Charlotte Hartman, Peter Nelson, Aubree Norton, Katherine Olson, Kristen Reick and Staci Sharp; Mercer Co. Junior High teachers — Taylor Beguelin, Amanda Heinrichs, Montgomery Smith and Holly Staker; Mercer Co, Intermediate Megan Ullrick.
• Voted to have board president Julie Wagner be the school district’s voting representative at the upcoming IASB delegate assembly in Chicago.
• Approved contracting Zenk Excavating, Aledo and Skinner Landscaping, Aledo for snow removal at Mercer County High School, Intermediate, Apollo Elementary, and Mercer County Junior High this winter season.
• Hired bus driver Randall Malone, high school custodian Kylee McCreight and approved a volunteer employee from the Mercer County Health Department, Tamara Hevland.