Davenport Superintendent Robert Kobylski addressed the rash of “violent behaviors” in the district before the Iowa Board of Education on Wednesday.
“We felt it was very important to refocus our energy and attention on school safety,” Kobylski said. “What we’re seeing as a school district is the result of what I’d describe as the complex social ecology of our city. … Some of the activity that was normally taking place in neighborhoods is taking place in our schools.”
The district appears before the state board regularly to offer updates on corrective actions underway regarding the treatment of minorities and special education students in the district.
Kobylski's comments also came after a student was violently assaulted in the West High School cafeteria earlier this month, and police had been dispatched to schools for reports of fights that led to arrests.
Amy Williamson, Bureau of School Improvement chief, said there were no new citations, but previously assigned corrective actions to implement changes in behavior management and social-emotional learning and to work with expert coaches would be addressed differently to prioritize school safety.
“This is the same work, and it’s really precursors to doing all of the (corrective actions),” she said, adding the district would submit a plan to the Department of Education for review in January.
While the long-term goal is to build relationships with students, Kobylski said more immediate actions included looking at where security personnel were placed in buildings and using an app for students and parents to anonymously report social media activities.
“Schools don’t exist in isolation,” said Tom Lane, a mentor assigned by the state. “They’re reflections of their communities, and there are some challenges.”
The state board also heard about the district’s finances, recommendations Lane made to the board, and what onboarding for the two new school board members would look like. They will be sworn in next week.
You have free articles remaining.
Board President Ralph Johanson, Vice President Linda Hayes and Director Dan Gosa all attended, but did not speak at the meeting. The latter two will be starting their second terms.
Tom Cooley, of the School Budget Review Committee, said that given Kobylski’s brief tenure, the SBRC was working to address concerns that he have time to gain his bearings.
Turning a corner can be slow in districts in Davenport’s position, Cooley said. Having a negative unspent balance gets worse over time.
“Once you start down that negative path, if you don’t get those corrections done, it’s going to have an amplifying effect,” he said.
The fruit of the corrective work done so far will be more obvious this year, Kobylski said, citing the actions then-interim Superintendent TJ Schneckloth took that will be seen in this year’s expenditures.
State Board Member Mary Ellen Miller said the “small elephant” in the room was that Davenport received less per-pupil funding than other districts, and asked if this process would help address that discrepancy.
Lane said once the gap in transportation funding was addressed — this year, he predicted — he hoped more work would be done to equalize funding.
“The former superintendent was the poster child for this in the state,” he said of former Superintendent Art Tate. “It’s fine to advocate for changes to help your kids, but you have to deal with the circumstances you’re given.”