'It's a heavier lift than we assumed it might be': State reports positive changes for Davenport Schools, but still a long way to go

Staff and mentors from the Iowa Department of Education are largely pleased with the progress Davenport Schools have made, but reported to the state Board of Education that systemic change in the district could take years.
“We’re trying to systematize these processes so they’re embedded in the culture and climate of our (district) in perpetuity,” Superintendent Robert Kobylski said at the state board’s meeting Thursday in Des Moines.
Davenport became the largest school district in Iowa history to be conditionally accredited in May. Historically, the process for conditional accreditation has been used to address concerns about small, rural districts in dire financial distress. Davenport is the third-largest district in Iowa. The district is working through a corrective action plan to regain full accreditation.
Tom Lane, a mentor assigned to Davenport by the state, said the new Davenport School Board members — Karen Kline-Jerome and Kent Paustian — were doing everything they should to become oriented, and that the new board president and vice president — Bruce Potts and Dan Gosa, respectively — were good partners, despite his concerns that they might not be.
Lane repeatedly said he was “really satisfied” with the district’s work, but reiterated that district improvement was a years-long process, not months-long.
“The bigger the organization, the tougher it is to move. It just is,” Lane said. “… I think a lot of times when we see problems, we want to address it and we want to fix it. I think it’s a heavier lift than we assumed it might be.”
Lane said it could take three to five years for systemic change. The Chief of the Bureau of School Improvement, Amy Williamson, said it could be five to 10 years.
“You don’t end up at a place you don’t want to be overnight, and you don’t get to a good place overnight,” she said. “That doesn’t mean you’re conditionally accredited for 10 years.”
“We know there’s a heck of a lot of work to do,” Kobylski said. “We’re by no means finished.” The staff doing the work, he added, were “doing it with optimism instead of pessimism. That fog has lifted.”
At least one cloud is still on the horizon: the district’s meeting with the School Budget Review Committee on Tuesday. The district is asking the committee to forgive approximately $9 million of the $13 million deficit that’s accumulated after years of overspending, in a bid to prevent triple-digit teacher layoffs.
While the state board won’t make any decision on the plan, members asked about the request.
“(Approval of the plan) sets an incredible precedent. I’m aware of that,” Lane said in response to questions. Kobylski justified the ask by denouncing the actions taken by former Superintendent Art Tate — who he did not name — and underlining the district's need to give its students a quality education.
Should the SBRC not approve the plan, which would forgive $6 million this year, and another $3 million next year, Kobylski said they had a plan for personnel reductions, which would include teachers, administrators and other staff.
“I don’t want to hollow out the district. If we have to do it, we will,” he said. “I don’t want to have a shell of a district.”