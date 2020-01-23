'It's a heavier lift than we assumed it might be': State reports positive changes for Davenport Schools, but still a long way to go

“The bigger the organization, the tougher it is to move. It just is,” Lane said. “… I think a lot of times when we see problems, we want to address it and we want to fix it. I think it’s a heavier lift than we assumed it might be.”

Lane said it could take three to five years for systemic change. The Chief of the Bureau of School Improvement, Amy Williamson, said it could be five to 10 years.

“You don’t end up at a place you don’t want to be overnight, and you don’t get to a good place overnight,” she said. “That doesn’t mean you’re conditionally accredited for 10 years.”

“We know there’s a heck of a lot of work to do,” Kobylski said. “We’re by no means finished.” The staff doing the work, he added, were “doing it with optimism instead of pessimism. That fog has lifted.”

At least one cloud is still on the horizon: the district’s meeting with the School Budget Review Committee on Tuesday. The district is asking the committee to forgive approximately $9 million of the $13 million deficit that’s accumulated after years of overspending, in a bid to prevent triple-digit teacher layoffs.