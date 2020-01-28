Iowa School Budget Review Committee forgives $9 million of Davenport Schools' debt

Iowa Department of Education’s School Budget Review Committee approved a plan to relieve Davenport Community Schools of part of the nearly $13 million debt incurred after former Superintendent Art Tate and the Davenport School Board intentionally overspent its budget and then failed to take appropriate corrective actions.

The 3-2 vote will forgive $9,275,489 in the form of a modified supplemental amount request.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The remaining $2,769,078, from the initial overspending, will need to be cut from the general fund budget, which mostly covers staffing in the district.

When the School Board approved making the request, Superintendent Robert Kobylski said that as of June 30, 2019, the district had a negative unspent balance — language the state uses for when a district spends more from its general fund than authorized — of $12,044,567.

Forgiving the balance would greatly reduce the number of staff that will have to be laid off in the next year.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.