Interim Western Illinois University president expected to be appointed as 12th president

The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees is expected to appoint Interim President Martin Abraham as the 12th president of WIU on Friday.

Abraham was named provost in May, but when Jack Thomas resigned as university president a month later, Abraham was named acting president.

Thomas resigned after weeks of pressure from alumni, Macomb residents and university affiliates calling for him to resign or be fired in the midst of enrollment at WIU plummeting 35% over the last decade and state support for public universities dwindling. He did not, however, leave the university entirely, and the board of trustees approved his request for a two-year administrative leave alongside his resignation as president.

According to survey results included in the agenda for Friday, more than two-thirds of the 656 stakeholders who responded -- which included staff, faculty, administrators and student government representatives -- on both campuses indicated they agreed Abraham should be appointed to a three-year term without a search.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}