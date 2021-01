Geneseo Middle School first-semester roll

This past December, the skies graced us with a vibrant conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter — just in time for the holiday celebrations. Since that time, Saturn and Jupiter have been creeping ever-so-slowly toward the evening’s west horizon. Still beautiful, and still bright and still easily visible. But, if you thought two planets in conjunction were cool, imagine a three planetary conjunction. Between April 8 and 11, sky watchers can catch a glimpse of a low-horizon planetary trio in the western sky, best viewed about 30 minutes after sunset. Jupiter, Saturn and our solar system’s smallest planet, Mercury, will be in conjunction. It’s a sight not seen in almost six years and a great encore to December’s planetary display.