GENESEO — Geneseo High School staff and students will host a Veteran’s Day Breakfast at 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 in the high school cafeteria/commons area at 700 North State St.
The staff and students want to honor and celebrate the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
You have free articles remaining.
Members of the community and their families who have served in any branch of the military are invited to the event, and those planning to attend are asked to contact Tami DeBisschop in the assistant principal’s office, 309-945-0349 or at tdebisschop@geneseoschools.org by Wednesday, Nov. 6.