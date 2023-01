Erie High School second-quarter honor roll

To celebrate the ten-year papacy of Pope Francis, St. Ambrose University will host its first-ever papal conference starting Thursday, March 16 to Saturday, March 18. The 3-day event is titled "Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities" and will feature a series of globally-renowned keynote speakers, breakout sessions and liturgy. Early bird registration costs $75 and is open now through Jan. 31 for those interested in attending.