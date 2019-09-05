Enrollment at Western Illinois University continues to decline.
That’s the takeaway from new enrollment numbers released on Thursday.
Total enrollment for fall 2019 fell 10% over the last year. WIU has two campuses, one in Macomb and one in the Quad-Cities.
"We must — and we will — stop this trend,” said Acting President Martin Abraham in a release, calling WIU a “phenomenal school.”
Undergraduate enrollment declined 12% over the last year. In the fall of 2008, the school had more than 10,700 undergrads. In the fall of 2019, it had just 5,958.
Total graduate enrollment fell 5% over the last year.
The numbers also show a decline of 6% at the Quad-Cities campus.
In an interview with the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com in July, Abraham said, "There’s no future that I can foresee in which Western Illinois does not survive.”
In the release on Thursday, Abraham re-emphasized that the university is hoping to increase enrollment for fall 2020.
"We will turn it around, but we have to develop a new approach and have different ways of thinking,” Abraham said. “We cannot continue to do the same thing from years past.”
In better news for the university, the grade-point average of the incoming freshman class has increased to 3.40 from 3.31 last year.
Retention rates also improved. The rate of new freshman fall-to-fall enrollment increased to 67.5% from 65.3% last year.