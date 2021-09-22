East Moline Correctional Center launches prison education program with Augustana College

The East Moline Correctional Center is offering its first four-year Bachelor of Arts program for individuals in custody in more than 20 years.
The Augustana Prison Education Partnership (APEP) launched Aug. 31 with 10 incarcerated students.
Students are taking classes from the same Augustana College professors who teach the courses on the college’s main campus in Rock Island.
The liberal arts curriculum includes history, literature, mathematics, foreign languages, religion, science and the arts.
“A college degree is invaluable for individuals in custody who are committed to turning their lives around and ensuring financial stability for their families,” Illinois Department of Corrections Director Rob Jeffreys said. “Studies prove that prison education programs drastically decrease the likelihood of an individual recidivating, which is a primary goal of IDOC.”
“The Augustana Prison Education Partnership with East Moline Correctional Center exemplifies the transformative power of a liberal arts education,” Dr. Wendy Hilton-Morrow, vice president and provost at Augustana College, said.
The students do not pay tuition or any costs associated with the coursework. The program has been funded by the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation.
Quad-City Times