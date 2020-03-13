Diocesan schools in Illinois prepare to transition to E Learning in response to the new coronavirus

All elementary and secondary schools in the Catholic Diocese of Peoria will be closed the week after spring break, so the diocesan schools can plan for alternative learning options, in case the COVID-19 pandemic demands it.
While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 — also known as the new coronavirus — in the Quad-Cities, many colleges and universities are moving to online learning, and K-12 schools might be next.
A letter from Most Rev. Daniel Jenky, the Bishop of Peoria, said in a letter that the diocese will “most likely suspend classes for the foreseeable future,” but no plans have been announced beyond March 27. Students were instructed to take everything home with them Friday.
Alleman High School in Rock Island; Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island; Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy in East Moline; and Seton Catholic School in Moline are amongst the more than 40 schools in the Diocese of Peoria.
Here’s what the practice run will look like for the week of March 23-27:
Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24
Schools will work as a faculty to iron out details about lesson plans, assignments, grading, technology requirements and teacher availability. The plan will need to go home to parents sometime on Tuesday.
Wednesday, March 25
Wednesday will be the “trial day” for teachers to implement the new plan. At the end of the day, principals will send an evaluation to parents to ask for feedback, which should be shared with the faculty.
Thursday, March 26
Faculty will continue with E Learning planning and adapt to address any issues in their learning plans.
Friday, March 27
Faculty will continue with their E Learning Plan, still adapting to any feedback. At the end of the day, principals will send an updated E Learning Plan to both parents and the Office of Catholic Schools, so it can be kept on file.