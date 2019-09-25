WHAT WE KNOW: The Mercer County School Board last month discussed a proposed deficit budget for 2020 with expenses anticipated at about $17 millions and revenue of $15.9 million.
The board also head from parents concerned about changes to bus routes that have eliminated some stops in Aledo.
WHAT'S NEW: The 2020 budget was approved at a meeting last week.
In other business, the board was told that all the in-town bus stops that were eliminated at the start of the school year have since been reinstated.
The board also:
- Learned sixth-day enrollment was was 1,316 students. “We’ve experienced a slight decline over the past 10 years,” Superintendent Scott Petrie said. He predicted the numbers would go up by the end of September.
- Approved several resignations and new hires.
WHAT'S NEXT: The next regular board meeting is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the district office.
— CATHY DECKER / edecker@mchsi.com