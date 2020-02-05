Davenport West teacher, student return from Kenya with data for class project

Brady O’Neil, a junior at West High School, is an experienced European traveler. When it came time for teacher Greg Smith to find a student to join him in Kenya, O’Neil already had the passport — he just needed to get some shots, and he was off.
Teachers at West High School in Davenport have been working with Joshua Ngao, president and CEO of Fishers of Men Ministries, based in Davenport, for about four years.
Twice a year, Ngao travels to Kenya, but this January he had two guests: O’Neil and Smith. Upon Ngao’s return, he said he was “hopeful and excited,” even while many were discouraged by the poor water quality in rural Kenya.
“That’s what everyone is thinking: It’s futile. But it’s not,” he said. “Many times when I come home, I want to rest. But today, I’m excited.”
While O’Neil was the only student on this trip, they’re planning on sending a team back to Kenya in the summer of 2021 — led by O’Neil. He’s been involved in West’s engineering classes since his freshman year.
“The engineering department has always been doing cool things,” he said. “These classes teach you real world problem-solving skills.”
The Kenyan government was excited about this project, Ngao said. In rural villages, there aren’t the tools to test water quality, so samples have to be sent to Nairobi. It can take eight months to get results. But with O’Neil and Smith on the ground, the test results were instantaneous.
O’Neil and Smith were testing the water’s cleanliness, conductivity and pH levels. They also tested charcoal and clay water filters found in some buildings.
“The problem with the clay filter is it’s extremely slow,” O’Neil said. While the water quality out of one is good, it can take six hours to get four to five liters of water — a fine solution for individuals, but not to help entire villages. He said they’re also expensive. “Not everyone can afford a clay filter. We want something everyone can use.”
In the engineering classroom at West High School, there’s a 12-foot model of a water tower. The real one the class is working toward would be bigger, but they’re hindered by ceilings. Smith said they were working with Iowa American to find water with similar qualities as the samples they tested in Kenya, or at least “the best we can simulate it.”
Ngao, for his part, seems pleased with the work his partners have accomplished, and hopeful that it could help villages like the one he grew up in.
“People are still getting sick,” he said. “This is a solution.”