Davenport School Board to discuss budget cuts, including proposal to close Keystone Academy

The Davenport School Board will discuss proposals to reduce district costs Tuesday night during a special meeting, which is open to the public. No action will be taken on Tuesday, but the board will vote on specific plans Thursday.

Public comments and input can be made during an open forum before the board discussion, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main St. in Davenport.

The School Budget Review Committee recently forgave $9 million of the deficit Davenport incurred after overspending its authorized funds for years in a row. Still, drastic actions need to be taken to make remaining budget cuts. Davenport will report back to the SBRC on March 10, and the board-approved plan is due to the committee Friday by 3 p.m.

Some of the cost reduction proposals include: