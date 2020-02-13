Davenport Central Marching Blue Devils invited to perform in London's New Year's Day Parade

In 22 months, Davenport Central High School’s Marching Blue Devils will perform in “the greatest event in the greatest city in the world.” They formally — and loudly — accepted an invitation to perform in London’s New Year’s Day Parade in 2022 Thursday morning.

Each year, 16 performance slots for London’s New Year’s Day Parade are reserved for American high school and college marching bands. Bob Bone, the executive director of the parade, told the crowd of Central and Sudlow Intermediate School students that the bands are typically the most popular part of the parade, because England doesn’t have anything comparable.

The 2022 parade will be the 36th incarnation of the event, which draws more than 8,000 performers, a street audience of around 500,000 and a global TV audience of tens of millions.

“This event is absolutely massive for London. We don’t want just anybody … we want the best,” said Steve Summers, a senior patron of the parade through the London Mayor’s Association. Performers for the parade are traditionally invited in person by a special envoy — Summers, in this case.