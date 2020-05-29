Colona Grade School third-quarter honor roll
Colona Grade School third-quarter honor roll

6th Grade

Honor Roll: (3.5-3.99) – Korbyn Bowman, Chris Duex, Natash Forgie, Keaton Frazer, Caleb Hergert, Jonathan Moore.

Honorable Mention: (3.0-3.49)- Kaidric Ayers, Destiny Bouldin, Chevi Edwards, Santi Figueroa, Sergio Garcia, Lincoln Kindle, Brody Oppendike, Destiny Stafford, Payton Welge. Paige Wessels, Leah Yanez.

7th Grade

Honor Roll: (3.5-3.99) - Ethan Brandom, Kenzith Brandom, Peighton Colclasure, Karalyn Dietz, Addison Kotaska, Nicole McClintock, Ayden Park, Morgan Quinn, Logan Schaefer, Cloey Schutt.

Honorable Mention: (3.0-3.49) – Harlee Bainter, Kitterina Engel, Dominic Farnsworth, Teagan Francis, Nickiyah Griffith-Williams, Connor Hill, Connor Morgan, Ashlynn Rubinate, Jesus Sierra, Faith Skinner

8th Grade

Honor Roll: (3.5-3.99) - Ajre Flamur, Mahlon DePauw, Angelica Grumadas, Alexis Newberry, Bella Palmer, Ava Roach, Evan Santilli, Susie Smith, Marcus Timbrook, Coulter Tingley, Lauryn True, Braxton Webster, Gabe Yanez.

Honorable Mention: (3.0-3.49) - Karissa Antle, John Carden, Hailey Demuynck, Harley Fisher, Elanah Harris, Lucas Kaiser, Aspen Moore, Nick Smith, Peyton Stewart, Elliott Stogdell, Kai Trickey, Landon VanWinkle.

Special Honors (4.0)

6th Grade – Hailey Haskins, Brenna Hemphill, Hannah Love, Rachel Stroh, Demetrius Williams.

7th Grade – Landen Braun, Brayden Herrick, Benjamin Heuer, Jackson Peer, Libby Pettifer.

8th Grade – Joseph Foley, Rhyan French, Kamden Gray, Ashton Reddig.

