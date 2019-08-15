WHAT WE KNOW: Cambridge school Superintendent Tom Akers is proposing another balanced budget for the 2019-20 school year.
WHAT'S NEW: The proposed budget has overall revenue of $5,865,753 and spending of $5,825,945 for a surplus of $39,808. In the ed fund out of which teachers' salaries are paid, the revenue is $3,969,878 while spending is $3,953,379 for a surplus of $16,499. Of the nine funds, the only one showing deficit spending is I.M.R.F./Social Security, and Akers explained Thursday that that $19,987 overspending is deliberate, because the fund balance was too high. A hearing on the budget will be held at 6:45 p.m. Sept.19 at the grade school.
Akers also noted that the 2019 audit had all minimal findings, and the district is still financially recognized.
The board also on Thursday hired Shannon Bumann as high school head golf coach, Jack Bumann as volunteer golf coach, Terry Anderson as high school girls track coach, Stormi Moriarity, junior high cheerleading and Paige Wexell, freshmen volleyball coach
It was noted the Cambridge FFA chapter has 70 members. A new junior high cross-country team began with nine members and has since added three more. "We're really trying to get them to enjoy it," said Akers. "It's wonderfully laid back."
Summer work included asbestos tile removal, and Akers noted the district will be on phase three next year--"on the home stretch to not having any more asbestos tile."
WHAT'S NEXT: The board on Thursday accepted the resignation of two bus drivers and Akers noted the district is "very, very, very, very short of drivers right now." He said the three country route drivers have been assigned to pick up students from one of the old routes in town. He noted bus coordinator Kevin Walsh works with prospective bus drivers on practical skills. "It's hard to find somebody because it's just twice a day," said Akers. Board members talked about various means of finding more drivers.