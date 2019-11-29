Cambridge Elementary School students presented a check for $720 to the Village of Cambridge. Each year during Red Ribbon Week — the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention program — students and staff at Cambridge Elementary hold a spare change drive and choose a cause to donate the funds to. This year it was decided the funds would go toward village park projects, of which includes the construction of a permanent stage at College Square Park. Construction of the stage is underway, with the concrete footings already in place. It is expected to be completed during the spring of 2020.
