Black Hawk College latest school to stop face-to-face classes

Black Hawk College is the latest secondary education institution in the area to cancel all face-to-face classes, as COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, continues to spread.
The college announced Friday morning that classes were canceled Monday and Tuesday, and courses would start via alternative delivery methods Wednesday through March 29. While classes are moving online, the college will remain open and on-campus services will be available.
All athletic and competitive team events, including practices, are canceled through March 29 and some may be rescheduled, if possible.
Dual-credit classes taught on high school campuses will continue unless the high school cancels.
In-person classes are set to resume March 20.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University all announced they were ceasing face-to-face classes Thursday.
Graduate Nicholas Cave delivers remarks during the Black Hawk College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Graduate Brittany Young, of Moline, hugs Jana Koch, during the Black Hawk College commencement ceremony on Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Grayson Terronez, 2, wears his dad, graduate Ray Terronez’ cap after the Black Hawk College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Arianna Torris, 3, sports a shirt that says “daughter of the graduate” as she looks for her mom graduate Kezia McLemore, of Davenport, during the Black Hawk College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Raquel Sipp sheds a tear during the Black Hawk College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Graduate Kezia McLemore, of Davenport, hugs professor Jody Lindstorm during the Black Hawk College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Graduate Isabella Ndikumwenimana reacts after receiving her diploma during the Black Hawk College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Autumn Williams, of East Moline, receives her diploma during the Black Hawk College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Kezia McLemore, of Davenport, shows off her diploma to her family during the Black Hawk College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Graduate Dieynaba Ndiaye holds her daughter Aminata, 3 months, after the Black Hawk College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Shron Latiker, of Kewanee, stands holding her high heels before the Black Hawk College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Christina Warren, of East Moline, sits as she waits in line before the Black Hawk College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Family and friends cheer as graduates walk to their seats during the Black Hawk College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
