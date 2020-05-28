Black Hawk College honors 22 exceptional QC students

Black Hawk College celebrates the accomplishments of 22 outstanding Quad-Cities students with the 2020 Student Commitment to Excellence Awards.
The annual awards honor students at the college’s Quad-Cities sites who have shown outstanding commitment to excellence in one or more areas. The awards recognize students who have gone the extra mile to be successful. Black Hawk College employees may nominate one student per year.
The 2020 Student Commitment to Excellence Award recipients are:
• Abran Atsou, East Moline
• Ablavi Avowoto, East Moline
• Eric Campbell, Sherrard
• Esama Eltaib, Moline
• Danielle Harris, Davenport, IA
• Kim Huai, Rock Island
• Christi Hughes, Moline
• Hamida Jali, Silvis
• Htu Nu “Ju-Lee” Labang, East Moline
• Eva Mawi, Moline
• Jessica McCord, Moline
• Amaris Oliva-VanDeWalle, Silvis
• Arvis Quinn, Davenport, IA
• Alexia Ramirez, Geneseo
• Norman Robinson, East Moline
• Ilham Saad Allah, Moline
• Corey Simmons, East Moline
• Carter Stone, Milan
• Yawavi “Judith” Toko, East Moline
• Danielle Townsend, Geneseo
• Abigail Wadsworth, Silvis
• Haleema Yousif, East Moline
