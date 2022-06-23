BHC students join Phi Theta Kappa honor society

MOLINE, IL – Black Hawk College welcomed 47 students into the Quad-Cities Campus’ chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society during Spring 2022.
Phi Theta Kappa is recognized as the official honor society for community colleges by the American Association of Community Colleges.
To be eligible for membership, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
The inductees by hometown are:
• Cambridge – Catherine Bodnar
• Coal Valley – Landon Reed, Nathan Schmoll, Morgan Schroeder
• Colona – Cameron Minella, Emma Terronez
• Davenport, IA – Michele Beck, Cori Pullen, Sophia Slyter
• East Moline – Alexander Curry, Angela Davidson, Fredric Massa, Evelyn Quiroz-Fernandez, Abigail Tossou, Isabella Velasquez, Mariah West
• Geneseo – Isabella Hart, Jade Jones, Abigail Sancken, Taylor Vandevoorde, Mitchell Vermost, Ashton Woulf
• Milan – Shakira’A Gbenyo, Alexis Grove
• Moline – Simra Babu, Ryland Bell, Olivia Bizub, Kotsikpa Dandonougbo, Jade Knerr, Cristina Marquez, Kaitlyn Morris, Kateri Pfeiffer, Katrina Pfeiffer, Phillip Pham, Akos Tiwa, Paulina Vega
• Port Byron – Molly Sharp
• Quincy – Jayden Schuette
• Rock Island – Evan Elliott, Charly Heber-Spates, Janie Martens, Say Say, James Sparks, Logan Wyers
• Silvis – Luis Adame Agustiniano, Blerta Bekteshi, Leonita Bekteshi