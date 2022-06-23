 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BHC student-athletes win all-conference academic awards

Congratulations to 39 Black Hawk College student-athletes for earning National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Arrowhead Academic All-Conference awards!

The Braves players were honored for achieving a 3.0 GPA or higher during the 2021-22 school year and completing at least 12 credit hours per semester.

“Congratulations to these student-athletes who are being recognized for their hard work during the academic year,” said Arnie Chavera, BHC athletic director. “Their classroom success is appreciated.”

The honorees are listed by sport and hometown.

Baseball

• Beecher, IL – Lucas Spence

• Bloomington, IL – Patrick Mulcahey

• Calmar, IA – Ethan Luzum

• Elmhurst, IL – Charlie Cmiel

• Milan, IL – Maverick Chisholm, Kyle Yeater

• Moline, IL – Ryne Schimmel

• Naperville, IL – Colin Bruce

• Omaha, NE – Christian Hobbs, AJ Urban

• Orland Park, IL – Justin Egan

• Seatonville, IL – Payton Plym

• Silvis, IL – Dalton Kottmer, Reid Murphy

Basketball – Women’s

• Davenport, IA – Me’Kiyah Harris

• Erie, IL – Kara Schipper

• Fulton, IL – Elizabeth Fish

• Kewanee, IL – Lexi Nichols

• Louisville, KY – Kayla Jones

• Milan, IL – Carley Whitsell

• Quincy, IL – Jayden Schuette

• Washington, IL – Cami Marshall

Golf

• Moline, IL – Sam Spurgetis

• Rock Island, IL – Luke Lofgren

Soccer – Men’s

• Davenport, IA – Jayden Fox

• DeWitt, IA – Dakota Penniston

Soccer – Women’s

• Colona, IL – Mikala Warner

• Geneseo, IL – Brooke Harms

Softball

• Bettendorf, IA – Alexis Mulvehill

• Cleveland, IL – Kenadie Buysse

• Franksville, WI – Emily Gamble

• Fulton, IL – Allyson Reed

• Geneseo, IL – Dawsyn Hartman

• Hillsdale, IL – Madison Bonertz

• Prophetstown, IL – Adysson Scott

• Rock Island, IL – Madalynn Brummit

• Silvis, IL – Hannah Malmstrom

Volleyball

• Belton, MO – Alexis Grove

• Davenport, IA – Natalie Adams

Breaking News