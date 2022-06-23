BHC announces honors for Quad-Cities Campus grads

MOLINE, IL – Black Hawk College awards honors to graduates earning an associate degree who meet the following requirements:
• Summa Cum Laude graduates – Must complete 60 hours of graded work at Black Hawk College with a cumulative 3.95 GPA
• Magna Cum Laude graduates – Must complete 45 hours of graded work at Black Hawk College with a cumulative 3.85 GPA
• Cum Laude graduates – Must complete 30 hours of graded work at Black Hawk College with a cumulative 3.75 GPA
Congratulation to the following BHC Quad-Cities Campus students who graduated with honors in May 2022!
All hometowns are in Illinois unless otherwise noted.
Summa Cum Laude
Andover -- Emily Wampler
Coal Valley -- Anthony Granato
East Moline -- Dede Barrigah, Zoe Cervantes
Effingham -- Lloyd Newberry
Fenton -- Alissa Decker
Galva -- Marinn Cisna
Geneseo -- Tenley Johnson, Danielle Townsend, William Venneberg
Milan -- Stephen Granato
Orion -- Claire Lodge
Port Byron -- Madison Wallace
Rock Island -- Madison Coopman, Natalia Rosales, Lillian Smith
Taylor Ridge -- Samantha McManus
Magna Cum Laude
Alexis -- Emily Hull
Andalusia -- Brittany Bachelder
Atkinson -- Ella Crockett
Davenport, IA -- Sierra Bomkamp
East Moline -- Mason Brown
Hampton -- Shane Manion
LeClaire, IA -- Stephanie Brammann
Milan -- Jeremiah Willhite
Moline -- Aubrie Mozingo, Deanna Wennekamp
New Windsor -- Brecken Adamson
Rock Island -- Miranda Banks, Paige Porter
Silvis -- Jasmine Bell
Cum Laude
Abingdon -- Tonya Spencer
Albany -- Lynette Foree
Bettendorf, IA -- Kayla Freebern, Erica Smith
Cordova -- Matthew Lowe
Davenport, IA -- Grace Parker
East Moline -- Angela Davidson, Nicodemus LaRoche, Grace Lawrick, Evelyn Quiroz-Fernandez
Fulton -- Katelyn Shepard
Galva -- Saraya Nichols
Geneseo -- Cole Gradert, Sarah Sebastian
Hannibal, MO -- Kyle Leapley
Hillsdale -- Kelly Becht
Moline -- Samuel Ade, Carla Islas, Lauren Parker, Adriana Rosales, Brianna Rosario
Morrison -- Kendra Zuidema
Osco -- Brooke Norberg
Polo -- Jessica Carr
Silvis -- Angela Johnson
Sterling -- Becca Holloway