BHC announces honors for Quad-Cities Campus grads

MOLINE, IL – Black Hawk College awards honors to graduates earning an associate degree who meet the following requirements:

• Summa Cum Laude graduates – Must complete 60 hours of graded work at Black Hawk College with a cumulative 3.95 GPA

• Magna Cum Laude graduates – Must complete 45 hours of graded work at Black Hawk College with a cumulative 3.85 GPA

• Cum Laude graduates – Must complete 30 hours of graded work at Black Hawk College with a cumulative 3.75 GPA

Congratulation to the following BHC Quad-Cities Campus students who graduated with honors in May 2022!

All hometowns are in Illinois unless otherwise noted.

Summa Cum Laude

Andover -- Emily Wampler

Coal Valley -- Anthony Granato

East Moline -- Dede Barrigah, Zoe Cervantes

Effingham -- Lloyd Newberry

Fenton -- Alissa Decker

Galva -- Marinn Cisna

Geneseo -- Tenley Johnson, Danielle Townsend, William Venneberg

Milan -- Stephen Granato

Orion -- Claire Lodge

Port Byron -- Madison Wallace

Rock Island -- Madison Coopman, Natalia Rosales, Lillian Smith

Taylor Ridge -- Samantha McManus

Magna Cum Laude

Alexis -- Emily Hull

Andalusia -- Brittany Bachelder

Atkinson -- Ella Crockett

Davenport, IA -- Sierra Bomkamp

East Moline -- Mason Brown

Hampton -- Shane Manion

LeClaire, IA -- Stephanie Brammann

Milan -- Jeremiah Willhite

Moline -- Aubrie Mozingo, Deanna Wennekamp

New Windsor -- Brecken Adamson

Rock Island -- Miranda Banks, Paige Porter

Silvis -- Jasmine Bell

Cum Laude

Abingdon -- Tonya Spencer

Albany -- Lynette Foree

Bettendorf, IA -- Kayla Freebern, Erica Smith

Cordova -- Matthew Lowe

Davenport, IA -- Grace Parker

East Moline -- Angela Davidson, Nicodemus LaRoche, Grace Lawrick, Evelyn Quiroz-Fernandez

Fulton -- Katelyn Shepard

Galva -- Saraya Nichols

Geneseo -- Cole Gradert, Sarah Sebastian

Hannibal, MO -- Kyle Leapley

Hillsdale -- Kelly Becht

Moline -- Samuel Ade, Carla Islas, Lauren Parker, Adriana Rosales, Brianna Rosario

Morrison -- Kendra Zuidema

Osco -- Brooke Norberg

Polo -- Jessica Carr

Silvis -- Angela Johnson

Sterling -- Becca Holloway

