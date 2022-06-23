BHC announces honors for East Campus grads

GALVA, IL – Black Hawk College awards honors to graduates earning an associate degree who meet the following requirements:

• Summa Cum Laude graduates – Must complete 60 hours of graded work at Black Hawk College with a cumulative 3.95 GPA

• Magna Cum Laude graduates – Must complete 45 hours of graded work at Black Hawk College with a cumulative 3.85 GPA

• Cum Laude graduates – Must complete 30 hours of graded work at Black Hawk College with a cumulative 3.75 GPA

Congratulation to the following BHC East Campus students who graduated with honors in May 2022!

All hometowns are in Illinois unless otherwise noted.

Summa Cum Laude

Bradford -- Colby Wall

Delmar, IA -- Emma Sailor

Eden, NY -- Jennifer Hoelscher

Galva -- Laura Endress, Amy Percifield

Geneseo -- Sarah Korthals

Henry -- Tristan Harrison

Industry -- Sidney Hood

Kewanee -- Jacqueline Thurman

Oneida -- Dane Libby

Rock Falls -- Emma Frank, Spencer Schutz

Shabbona -- Tate Johnson

Tuscola -- Hannah Lemay

Washington -- Haley Bucher

Magna Cum Laude

Atkinson -- Ashton Mills

Erie -- Brooke Chandler

Larwill, IN -- Clayton Ebbinghouse

Port Byron -- Kelsey Doty

Cum Laude

Alpha -- Jay Anderson

Bussey, IA -- Logan Rozenboom

Galesburg -- Grant Robinson

Galva -- James Byrd, Tyler Piester, Tressa Rogers, Julia Stahl, Maggie Suddeth

Gilson -- Andy Bates

Kewanee -- Timothy Arzola, Keeghan Kinsella, Hannah Wilson

Liberty, IN -- Bailey Harvey

Macomb -- Ruth Buren

Medina, OH -- Allison Loftis

Pontiac -- Tyler Drach

Toulon -- Kylie Salisbury

Wadsworth -- Katherine Anderson

