BHC announces honors for East Campus grads

GALVA, IL – Black Hawk College awards honors to graduates earning an associate degree who meet the following requirements:
• Summa Cum Laude graduates – Must complete 60 hours of graded work at Black Hawk College with a cumulative 3.95 GPA
• Magna Cum Laude graduates – Must complete 45 hours of graded work at Black Hawk College with a cumulative 3.85 GPA
• Cum Laude graduates – Must complete 30 hours of graded work at Black Hawk College with a cumulative 3.75 GPA
Congratulation to the following BHC East Campus students who graduated with honors in May 2022!
All hometowns are in Illinois unless otherwise noted.
Summa Cum Laude
Bradford -- Colby Wall
Delmar, IA -- Emma Sailor
Eden, NY -- Jennifer Hoelscher
Galva -- Laura Endress, Amy Percifield
Geneseo -- Sarah Korthals
Henry -- Tristan Harrison
Industry -- Sidney Hood
Kewanee -- Jacqueline Thurman
Oneida -- Dane Libby
Rock Falls -- Emma Frank, Spencer Schutz
Shabbona -- Tate Johnson
Tuscola -- Hannah Lemay
Washington -- Haley Bucher
Magna Cum Laude
Atkinson -- Ashton Mills
Erie -- Brooke Chandler
Larwill, IN -- Clayton Ebbinghouse
Port Byron -- Kelsey Doty
Cum Laude
Alpha -- Jay Anderson
Bussey, IA -- Logan Rozenboom
Galesburg -- Grant Robinson
Galva -- James Byrd, Tyler Piester, Tressa Rogers, Julia Stahl, Maggie Suddeth
Gilson -- Andy Bates
Kewanee -- Timothy Arzola, Keeghan Kinsella, Hannah Wilson
Liberty, IN -- Bailey Harvey
Macomb -- Ruth Buren
Medina, OH -- Allison Loftis
Pontiac -- Tyler Drach
Toulon -- Kylie Salisbury
Wadsworth -- Katherine Anderson