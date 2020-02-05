You are the owner of this article.
Bettendorf Schools, Applestone Homes close on Thomas Jefferson Elementary property
BETTENDORF

A sign for Jubilee is seen in the front lawn at Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Bettendorf. The school recently held its final end-of-the-year celebration before merging with Mark Twain Elementary School.

 Andy Abeyta,

Bettendorf Schools and Applestone Homes closed on the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School property Tuesday, Superintendent Mike Raso said. 

Applestone Homes agreed to pay $100,000 for the property at 610 Holmes St., but the sales agreement has the district providing a rebate of $10,000 for each of the first homes built on the property — up to $100,000 — provided they’re completed within eight years. During closed meetings, the consensus among the board was that the sale wouldn’t be money-making for the district and the priority should be in increasing the future tax base for the district. 

Between 20 and 28 single-family, residential homes are planned for the property, according to a press release sent in April. The homes will be priced at around $300,000. 

The school board had approved the sale in May, on the contingency that the district could use the building for the first half of this school year to house students while construction was finished on the new Mark Twain Elementary. The student bodies of Jefferson and Twain merged at the start of the school year.

J.J. Condon, the president of Applestone, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

 

