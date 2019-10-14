Steve and Marilyn Pieart’s children graduated from Bettendorf Schools 30 years ago, but they’ve stayed engaged with the district. Andy Scott started following the district because of the discussions about closing Thomas Jefferson Elementary, even thought his kids aren't old enough for school. Monday, they were among about 50 parents, taxpayers, teachers and administrators to hear candidates talk about the district and what they can bring to the community and the school board.
Voters will selected from six candidates to fill four seats Nov. 5. Running are incumbents Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich and newcomers Joanna Doerder, Rebecca Eastman, Gary Goins and Michael Neighbor.
While there was time for attendees to speak to candidates before and after the event, there were no audience questions during the forum, moderated by Quad-City Times Executive Editor Matt Christensen.
All candidates referenced the importance of teachers and staff throughout the night, with several referencing the teachers who told the board Oct. 7 that they lacked the support to make decisions about student safety.
Goins, a teacher in Davenport, said “training for unsafe situations” was one of his main priorities. He also said he “strongly opposed” merit pay. Pyevich and Castro, a retired teacher, also reiterated the need to improve morale and empower teachers in these situations.
“We must prove we have their backs,” Castro said.
Doerder, Eastman, Goins and Neighbor all said they have young children in the district, which drove their desire to run and exposed them to the district on a daily basis.
“[My sons are] going to be class of 2032, 2035, 2038,” Doerder said. “My vision is really focused on the future.”
Candidates also touched on how the past and current boards have functioned, calling for more transparency, order and cohesion, while still sticking up for personal perspectives during discussions.
“Time and time again, people would ask me, ‘Why do you want to be part of that dysfunction?’ ” Neighbor said.
While Castro said the "dysfunction" was debate and discourse, the other incumbent, Pyevich, said board members not being able to move on from decisions they disagreed with or "running to the media" made the board look dysfunctional.
"I've been on boards that were well-run and those that weren't, but I can survive on both," he said.
Eastman said the board would be making “crucial decisions” in the coming months, including working with the superintendent search firm the board hired. Castro was the only other candidate to explicitly mention a superintendent search.
Christensen said that while the candidates had different priorities and perspectives, they had at least one thing in common.
“They’re all making the decision to run because they care about this school district,” he said.