Audit reveals Rock Island-Milan schools have weaknesses in special-education

Rockwell said he looks forward to moving forward with the leadership of Sanders and assistant superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg to get the district on the right track.

Sanders also reviewed a series of questions that pointed to ways the district can make positive changes for special education services. This includes considering how the district can make inclusion more meaningful for students and how staff can meet the needs of all students. She also discussed the need for district professional development to be more aligned with inclusive practices.

Also Tuesday, board members celebrated the hiring of Marc Polite to serve as head boys varsity basketball coach for the 2021-2022 school year. Polite said he was excited to get to work and excited to form relationships with students.

Board members also heard updates from several construction representatives on three district projects. Work at Washington is expected to be largely complete by the end of June. Work on the high school addition and renovation project is expected to start late summer 2021 and last 14 months. Central office construction is also slated to begin in late summer 2021, with work expected to last eight and a half months.

In other business, board members:

Took no action following a closed session regarding employee matters.

Heard public comment from Jeff Wendland and Andrew Gray, who requested the board consider naming the baseball field in honor of the late coach Gary Bender.

Heard public comment from Nathan James, who asked that there be an additional “return-to-learn” survey option that would allow parents to choose for in-person learning with masks being optional. He discussed the “draconian attacks on freedoms” and questioned the effectiveness of masks.

Approved a one-year contract with WestEd for MTSS district-wide development at a cost of $250,000. MTSS stands for multi-tiered system of supports and is aimed at supporting all levels of students.

Approved the purchase of $197,449.05 of intervention materials. Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds will be used for this purchase.

Approved a contract with Family Resources, Davenport, for a total cost of $189,750 for three CARE coordinators to be placed in the district for one year to provide student/family holistic support services.

