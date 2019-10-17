WHAT WE KNOW: Annawan School board members continue to discuss solar project options.
WHAT'S NEW: At their meeting Wednesday, the board agreed to move forward in pursuing additional solar panel proposals.
Superintendent Matt Nordstrom said, “We are expanding our search for a solar company that best fits our needs and our budget. The district continues to look for ways to save money on our electricity expenses as well as search for avenues to become ‘more green’.”
You have free articles remaining.
Tentative plans are to install solar panels on the former football practice field near the school.
In other business, the board approved the fiscal year 2019 audit report as presented by Tim Custis of Gorenz & Associates, LTD, Peoria.
WHAT'S NEXT: Information is expected to be presented at the November meeting by a committee, made up of school district staff who are parents of students currently in the school district. The committee was appointed to evaluate the vision, mission and goal of the district.