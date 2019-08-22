WHAT WE KNOW: The Annawan School Board was scheduled to consider a budget for the 2019-2020 year.
WHAT'S NEW: Board members on Wednesday approved a tentative budget reflecting a $137,060 deficit.
The 2019-2020 spending plan projects expenditures at $5,292,170, up from last year’s $5,127,140, with anticipated revenues of $5,155,110, compared to last year’s figure of $4,991,759.
Superintendent Matt Nordstrom said, “Annawan continues to be fiscally responsible as we continue to meet the needs of our students while we also continue to monitor state funding. We are projected to receive $11,000 more this year in evidence-based funding, which does not provide much additional money from the state compared to other school districts.”
This year’s budget reflects anticipated increased costs in employee and district health insurance costs, as well as $130,000 for new playground equipment, he said.
In other business, the board:
- Learned the Annawan School District has a total student enrollment of 354 in grades pre-kindergarten through 12. Nordstrom said, “We anticipate an increase in our grade-school numbers in the near future."
- Approved several new hires.
WHAT’S NEXT: The budget will be on display in the district office before a public hearing on the spending plan is held at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, prior to the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.