WHAT WE KNOW: The Annawan School Board has been considering the budget for the 2019-2020 school year.
WHAT’S NEW: Board members Wednesday approved a spending plan reflecting a deficit of $125,171 for the upcoming year.
The 2019-2020 budget projects expenditures at $5,278,815, up from last year’s $5,127,140, with anticipated revenues of $5,153,644, compared to last year’s figure of $4,991,759.
Superintendent Matt Nordstrom said, “Annawan continues to be fiscally responsible as we continue to meet the needs of our students while we also continue to monitor state funding.”
The budget reflects anticipated increases in employee and district health insurance costs, as well as $130,000 for new playground equipment, he said.
In other business, the board:
Approved a memorandum of agreement with the Annawan Education Association to increase the Teacher Retirement System percentage cap from 3% to 6%, to reflect a change in the percentage mandated by state law.
Heard an audit report from Tim Custis of Gorenz & Associates, LTD, Peoria. The audit gave the district a perfect 4.0 financial score, a first for the district in several years.
WHAT’S NEXT: The board continues to discuss solar project options. Tentative plans are to install solar panels on the former football practice field near the school, and the board plans to soon make a decision.