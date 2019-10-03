A Bettendorf Middle School student was taken into custody and the school was locked down briefly Thursday morning after alleged multiple assaults.
According to a news release from the Bettendorf Police Department, a student assaulted another student and a Bettendorf Middle School staff member at approximately 9:45 a.m. When the on-site school resource officer intervened, he also was assaulted.
The assaulted student, staff member and SRO all sustained injuries during the incident. The staff member and SRO both went to the hospital for evaluation. The student suspect was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center with charges pending.
The school's lockdown was lifted at approximately 10:50 a.m.
Celeste Miller, Bettendorf School District communications director, confirmed the school was locked down and Bettendorf Police responded to a call from the school. Text messages and emails were sent to parents of all students at 10:19 a.m.