21 students honored as Founders’ Scholars at BHC

Black Hawk College recently honored 21 East Campus students for their academic excellence with the 36th Annual Founders’ Scholars Awards.

The award is named after the East Campus founders – Dr. Glenn Case, James Golby, Gust Lundberg, Ted Vlahos and Robert White.

The award criteria are:

1. Earned at least a 3.85 grade point average based on at least 30 credit hours earned at Black Hawk College.

2. Completed an Associate in Arts or Associate in Science (transfer) degree.

3. Completed 12 credit hours of East Campus classes.

Here are the 2020 Founders’ Scholars and their hometowns:

• Danielle Adams – Cambridge

• Laney Baylor – Cambridge

• Elena Chapa – Maple Park

• McKenzie Evans – Wyoming

• Rachel Gomez – Kewanee

• Chloe Gustafson – Belvidere

• Kyle Hunter – La Moille

• Delaney Kazubowski – Bradford