Eat chili for a good cause: 11th annual Hand in Hand fundraiser is Saturday
Eat chili for a good cause: 11th annual Hand in Hand fundraiser is Saturday

You can try some 21 varieties of chili and vote for the best one while supporting a local nonprofit Saturday at Hand in Hand’s 11th annual Chili Cook-Off at the Mississippi Valley Fairground’s New Fair Center, 2815 Locust St., Davenport. 

The fundraiser will benefit Hand in Hand, a Bettendorf organization that offers fun, inclusive programs and recreational opportunities for people of all abilities and disabilities, including child care; a summer camp; and after-school, evening and weekend programs, according to a news release. Hand in Hand's programs are aimed at helping participants gain self-esteem, social skills and independence while offering parents and caregivers a little respite so they may work, run errands or have a little time to themselves.

At the Chili Cook-Off, which will run from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 21 local teams will compete to win awards that include people's choice (in the categories of individual and restaurant/professional), judge's choice and more. The event also will feature a silent auction, raffles, a kids' zone, a wine and craft beer pull, and more, according to the release.

Tickets are $15 per person, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger. They will be available at the door or may be purchased at Hand in Hand’s website, handinhandqc.org.

The event's title sponsor is Quad City Bank & Trust, according to the release. Major sponsors include Harcros Chemicals, Per Mar Security Systems, Group O, Hornbuckle Heating & Air Conditioning, RK Dixon, U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs. Other sponsors include HUB and Ruhl & Ruhl Insurance, O’Rourke Sales, Modern Woodmen-Doug Grenier, Kone, River Valley Construction, Wells Fargo, Townsend Engineering, GreenState Credit Union, Needham Excavating, Builders Sales & Service, Iowa 80 Truckstop, Ryan & Associates, Iowa Illinois Taylor Insulation Company, Dimensional Graphics, TapOnIt, Deloitte and Medix Dental.

For more information about Hand in Hand and its Chili Cook-Off, visit handinhandqc.org or call 563-332-8010, extension 6.

Photos from the 2018 Hand in Hand Chili Cook-off

The ninth annual Hand-in-Hand Chili Cook-off took place, Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport with 20 area teams making up the competition.

