A construction worker in Moline died Friday morning after an incident in a construction area, Moline Police Captain Brian Johnson confirmed Saturday.
Jackie Botkin of East Moline was pronounced dead at Unity Point at 7:57 a.m. on Friday, Johnson said, less than 30 minutes after Moline police responded to the scene at 16th Street and 27th Avenue in Moline at 7:30 a.m.
Botkin, a 56-year-old male, was on foot and was struck by a slow-moving construction truck backing up into the construction area, a statement from the Moline Police Department said.
The incident is under investigation by the Moline Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit and the Illinois State Police. Johnson said an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday.