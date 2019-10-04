EAST MOLINE — In the spring of 2018, a seventh grader with diabetes at Glenview Middle School went to the nurse’s office with dangerously low blood sugar levels. The student had collapsed and was on the verge of seizing.
For school nurse Jennifer Jacobs, the situation posed a life-or-death dilemma.
The student needed glucagon, a rescue medication for students with diabetes. But the student didn’t have a prescription at the school. And the school didn't have an undesignated kit for general use. That's because it was illegal for a school to carry it.
The student was ailing. Jacobs had to act fast. She could use another student’s glucagon, but she knew the consequences: a ruinous lawsuit, and maybe she’d be fired.
“It’s literally a life-or-death situation,” Jacobs said in an interview. “Two feet away from us was another glucagon that would help save this child. ... How could you not use it?”
Flaunting the law, Jacobs administered the glucagon. She might have saved the student’s life.
Schools are allowed to have undesignated asthma inhalers, epinephrine for allergies and Narcan for overdoses. Jacobs wondered: Why did saving the life of a diabetic child require her to break the rules?
“There’s the law, and then there’s what’s right,” Jacobs said. “In this case, the two weren’t jiving. So they had to come together.”
So Jacobs teamed up with State Rep. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island) to advance legislation that would free schools to carry undesignated glucagon kits.
This summer, the bipartisan bill was passed unanimously by the Illinois legislature and signed by the governor. Its lead sponsors were Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) and Halpin (D-Rock Island).
Illinois’ school glucagon law is believed to be the first of its kind in the country. Jacobs said that she’s begun hearing from advocates and policymakers in other states interested in passing similar legislation.
For Halpin, the incident at Glenview Middle School was reason enough for lawmakers to intervene.
“It’s not a theoretical incident,” he said. “It’s something that has happened before and can happen again.”
On Monday night, Halpin and Jacobs appeared at the East Moline School District board meeting, where their efforts were recognized with the "Appreciation, Recognition and Encouragement" award for the betterment of the community.
“They’ve started something that will likely change the lives of children all over the country,” said Kristin Humphries, superintendent of East Moline School District 37. He praised Jacobs’ “tough” decision to administer the glucagon. “She chose wisely,” he said, “because she chose her children.”
Jacobs said that Glenview Middle School has 4 diabetic children this year, all of whom have glucagons. Still, the school is hoping to purchase an undesignated kit soon.
“Since this is unchartered territory, we’re feeling our way through the process,” Jacobs said. “It’s a win-win. This way, other nurses don’t have to put their lives in jeopardy, and the kids get saved.”