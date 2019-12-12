East Moline's The Bend has new owners, and new development in the works

EAST MOLINE — A bevy of ground-breakings at The Bend have been announced on the one-year anniversary for the city's riverfront development site.

Aaron Tennant and Larry Anderson, leaders of Bend Land Development Co., have purchased the 132-acre site, excluding the Hyatt House/Hyatt Place hotel, from Great River Property, the original developers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Anderson is a partner in Great River Property, which developed the former Case plant property in an area once known as Frogtown.

"There is a plan in place for the hotel to be sold as well,'' Great River Property manager Mike VanDeHeede said.

VanDeHeede said the hotel, which opened Dec. 12, 2018, has exceeded first-year sales and occupancy projections.

"That, though, is for another time," he said. "Today, we celebrate an amazing first year and more to come.''

Tennant, a longtime trucking executive, and Anderson, also president of East Moline Glass, will complete the 72-unit Riverbend Commons apartment venture this winter and expand the Rust Belt development, adding a 102,000 square-feet expo center.

One of America's premier auction houses, which remains nameless until the deal is inked, anticipates moving into the expo center, they said.

"I'm an East Moline guy,'' Anderson said. ''It's why I jumped into the hotel project and I'm in this. I want what's best for the city. When I'd go to Champaign or Bloomington, Illinois, and even Annapolis, Maryland, I'd see they had so many things to draw people to their towns. I wanted that here.

"We have that in the hotel, but when I heard people ask if the hotel could handle their class reunion or wedding and it couldn't, we decided the events/reception center had to be here,'' Anderson said.

The events center has 38 weddings booked for next year.

In addition to Tennant and Anderson's announcement, the day produced one done-deal site purchase and one nearly final.

Chad Pregracke, founder of Living Lands & Waters, has purchased a vacant McLaughlin Body Co. property west of the Rust Belt.

Tim Knanishu, executive vice-president of Redeem East Moline, said Pregracke's facility will produce environmentally friendly and eco-impactful products.

"It is a great commitment on Chad's part,'' Knanishu said. "There are details to be worked out, but he has a great plan in place for the building.''

A longtime local manufacturing company plans to acquire one of the vacant McLaughlin buildings on East Moline's 12th Ave., just east of The Bend.

Knanishu could not reveal the name of the company.

"Both want to do their 'due diligence' when it comes to something this important,'' he said. "Things are progressing, but there needs to be patience here. It's a tremendous company with a great plan.''

Tennant, sipping a coffee purchased the Rust Belt's Iron + Grain coffeehouse, said potential is unlimited for the entire Bend complex.

"For better or worse, we had a sold out concert (at the Rust Belt) not too long ago and Larry and I found ourselves at the entrance checking IDs,'' Tennant said. "Hey, you do what you have to do. Tim Knanishu was parking cars with my son; Mike (VanDeHeede) was helping out, Mayor (Reggie) Freeman was there and we all were making sure things went well. That night I saw IDs from across the country and a young lady who showed me her passport from South Korea. That's the goal, to bring people here not only from the Quad-Cities but from across the country and beyond."

"I have a friend who lives in Bettendorf by Crow Valley Country Club,'' Tennant continued. "He marveled at how easy it was to get here. Straight shot down the hill, across the I-74 bridge, one exit and holy cow, you're here. It will be even more easy to get here when the bridge is complete.''

Freeman, a lifelong East Moliner, pointed to the number of jobs Thursday's news will produce.

"One manufacturing site that will provide jobs, the Rust Belt being full and all that it brings with it, a restaurant on site, the events center and the hotel, to name a few,'' Freeman said. "We are talking a great many jobs here and the opportunity to make the city and the community a better place. There is still work to be done, but I admire the commitment of those sitting around this table.''

VanDeHeede, with the project from its beginning, asked Freeman, Tennant, Anderson and Knanishu to look back five years.

"There is no way we could imagine how special this place would become,'' he said. "Lots of people, lots of time, effort and ups and downs. East Moline is a great town and I believe this is a huge success for the east side of it. It's a fixture the community can be proud of. Now, though, with today's news, it will reach even greater heights.''

Tri-City Electric's Doug Palmer, who played a role in Great River making a splash along the East Moline riverfront, said there is no time to rest on one's laurels.

"It's been amazing what the crew at The Bend has been able to accomplish,'' he said in a prepared statement. "It's not going to stop. There are high expectations and those high expectations will be met.''